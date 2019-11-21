DNR appoints new Itasca State Park supervisor

The Minnesota DNR recently appointed Aaron Wunrow as the Itasca State Park supervisor.

“I’m awed and humbled to be a member of the Itasca State Park team,” said Wunrow. “The park is a special place with incredible natural and cultural resources, old growth forests and the Headwaters of the Mississippi River. One of my goals as park supervisor is to ensure that every one of our nearly 600,000 annual visitors leaves with an understanding and appreciation of just how special Itasca State Park is.”

Wunrow’s career with DNR began in 1991, when he was hired as an intern at Wild River State Park. He has more than 25 years of experience in the Parks and Trails Division, working in a variety of capacities, including park security ranger, planning assistant, park supervisor, and assistant regional manager for DNR’s Central Region.

Wunrow received a bachelor’s degree in recreation resources management in 1992 and a master’s degree in natural resources planning and management in 1995, both from the University of Minnesota. He has been a state park user his entire life and enjoys canoeing and camping with his wife Mary.