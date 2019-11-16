Outdoor News Radio – Nov. 16, 2019

Get the lowdown on how the 2019 Minnesota firearms deer hunting season kicked off last week, then catch a fascinating interview with host Rob Drieslein and Minnesota DNR aquatic invertebrate biologist Gary Montz, who discusses the recent discovery of zebra mussels on Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. “Tackle” Terry Tuma joins Rob to celebrate the early kickoff to hard-water angling this winter and chat about the upcoming St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show. Tim Lesmeister wraps it up with Rob by offering advice for the second weekend of firearms deer hunting 2019.