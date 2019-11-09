Outdoor News Radio – Nov. 9, 2019

Deer opener weekend provides great talk fodder for Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman as they kick off this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio with special emphasis on chronic wasting disease management protocol across Minnesota. Bret “T-Bone” Amundson from Prairie Sportsman drops in to talk about pheasant and waterfowl hunting trends in southwestern Minnesota this fall, then Rob profiles the Hard Water Expo in Blaine next weekend. Finally, old friend and Minnesota Fishing Hall of Famer Tim Lesmeister talks AR-platform rifles for hunting.