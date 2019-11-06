Wrath of Mother Nature impacts hunters

For the second year in a row a significant weather event put a dent in the plans of deer hunters, especially those in and around the southern and eastern Adirondacks and beyond – this writer included.

First, let me say the inconvenience of having to alter hunting plans pales in comparison to those who suffered property damage or went without power for an extended period of time. The Halloween storm of 2019 will be remembered by many for a number of reasons. Many are still dealing with it.

A few of my hunting partners and I had plans stay in a remote hunting camp that a friend of ours owns. It sits on a seasonal dirt road accessed by yet another unpaved road. I had my hunting gear, food and some items for the camp all set to go for Friday night. Then during that afternoon reports started coming in of roads being washed out and I began to question the status of those that lead into the camp.

A few phone calls and a scouting trip by one of the hunters in our group confirmed my suspicions. Not only were the dirt roads washed out, but some of the main roads leading into the area also were closed due to heavy damage.

And so it was on to Plan B, which is our main hunting area a little closer to home, but also in a remote setting. At this spot there are two dwellings on a small Adirondack pond. The mile-long road leading to the pond was in fine shape, but the driveway to one of the dwellings washed out to the point where it is impassible.

We were able to enjoy some hunting time and even got a buck that day. Then on Sunday we took our chances and drove north to see if we could get to my friend’s camp. We were able to get close, but not all the way in. The town road crews had done an incredible job getting the main roads and even some of the back roads in shape, but there’s some damage up there that is going to take some time to fix, if it is ever fixed at all.

In the days that followed the Halloween storm reports started coming in from all over the region. Everywhere it was the same story: roads washed out, trees down and lots of damage. Several hunters I heard from had stories similar to my own.

Last year, a major mid-November snowstorm disrupted the latter part of the Northern Zone deer season. Some hunters actually got stuck in their camps and others, including us, could not get in to the more remote camps. For many, it was the end of a deer season that seemed to have just begun.

This storm might flirt with history in that it will likely be compared to others, such as the great blowdown that took place in November of 1950, or even the summer derecho of July 1995. As for some of us deer hunters, all we know is what started out as a seasonable fall hunting season has been turned upside down by the Halloween storm of 2019.