Outdoor News Radio – Nov. 2, 2019

This week, Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman launch the discussion by breaking down the DNR’s plan for a new whitetail study on neonicotinoids. The agency is asking hunters to donate spleens from their deer to see if the pesticides are affecting the health of the big mammals. Joe Duggan joins Rob to chat about his namesake Wildlife Management Area that the state dedicated in early October, then Stan Tekiela stops in to chat once more about autumn bird migration. Finally, Tim Lesmeister drops in to chat about his forthcoming induction into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame.