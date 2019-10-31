Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Nov. 1, 2019

NORTHERN REGION

Ashland Team

Warden Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, and Red Cliff Tribal Warden Zach Peterson were out checking commercial nets in September near Port Wing when they contacted two walleye fishermen in a 14-foot boat off the mouth of the Iron River on Lake Superior. The fishermen did not have any wearable PFDs on board. Enforcement action was taken, and the fishermen were given PFDs to be returned at a later date so they could continue their day fishing.

Warden Egstad worked an illegal bear bait that was too close to a road, as well as not being covered after being checked by the hunters. The individual was contacted one morning before daylight when checking the bait and enforcement action was taken. The bait had to be cleaned up and moved further back before it could be used to hunt after 10 days had elapsed.

Wardens Egstad and Lynna Martin, of Bayfield, worked on a case where a buck carcass was found dead and bloated on private property. The investigation showed the buck had been shot legally by a crossbow hunter who had permission to hunt the private land. The hunter did not tell the landowner that he had shot the buck. The buck was found two days later so the meat was unusable. The hunter did register the buck after speaking with the wardens. The investigation also revealed that the hunter failed to register a buck shot and killed by crossbow the previous year. Enforcement action was taken on that part of the case.

Warden John Krull, of Superior, took part in a “Powersports Let’s Ride” exposition at the Superior Middle School. Krull spoke to around 600 middle school students about ATV, off-highway motorcycle, and snowmobile safety. Krull worked a booth with officers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for several hours after the presentation.

Wardens Adam Stennett, of Brule, and Alek Henseler contacted a hunter in September as he was preparing his stand for bear hunting on the Brule River State Forest. Henseler discovered multiple stand violations and also found that the hunter had placed exposed bear bait and was baiting with items containing animal byproducts.

Woodruff Team

Wardens Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, and Mary Bisch observed two individuals illegally harvesting wild rice before hours on Island Lake and the Manitowish River. Bisch had contacted the harvester a couple days prior at the same location for not having any PFDs in his canoe. Enforcement action was taken for a second time.

Wardens Timothy Ebert, of Minocqua, and Chris Bartelt, of Lake Tomahawk, along with Jim Jung (retired warden) and Chris Thielman, a DNR customer service supervisor, hosted a three-day learn-to-hunt-for-food event focused on deer. Participants were exposed to traditional archery gear, compound bows, and crossbows. After a day-and-a-half of hands-on instruction the participants went hunting. Each participant became experienced in field dressing, butchering and cooking a deer.

Warden Matt Meade, of Mercer, contacted a bear hunter who had placed too much bait, had placed cameras on state land without labeling them, and had damaged trees while setting up his stands. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Mike Sealander, of St. Germain, took enforcement action in September against two individuals found shining deer after hours while in possession of a .30/06 rifle with a loaded magazine.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, took enforcement action regarding an individual who was harvesting mallards and ring-necked ducks during the teal-only season after the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle that had crashed. The county’s K-9 officer and his dog located the hunters, ducks, shotgun, waders and other valuables hidden in the nearby woods.

Antigo Team

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, along with the Forest County Sheriff’s Department, gave a series of eight boat safety/AIS talks to approximately 70 high school students. These talks were held at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Lake Metonga, and topics ranged from PFDs, boat operation/equipment laws, and transport of aquatic invasive species.

Warden Pat Novesky assisted with two bear hunts involving a child from the Catch a Dream Foundation, and a veteran with physical challenges from the Tomahawk area.

Warden Tim Otto, of Antigo encountered numerous groups participating in the early teal season. Otto encountered three groups of waterfowl hunters with wood ducks.

Spooner Team

Wardens Jon Hagen, of Spooner, and Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, stopped a UTV operator who was traveling at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 48. The wardens discovered the passenger had been in an accident and the operator was attempting to get him to the hospital. No enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Hagen and Gabrielson were conducting ATV enforcement patrol in Washburn County in September when they stopped a group of ATV riders who were operating on the closed area of Berry Road. Enforcement action was taken for illegal operation of an ATV on a roadway, including warnings for various other ATV-related violations.

Wardens Hagen and Josh Loining, of Rice Lake, along with a Shell Lake police officer responded to a medical call on Shell Lake regarding a person who had dislocated his shoulder and was stuck out on the Shell Lake swim raft. Officers were able to get him into the wardens’ patrol boat and transport him to a waiting ambulance on shore.

Warden Hagen followed up with a non-resident regarding the illegal purchase of a hunting license. Hagen contacted the person and discussed the rules pertaining to purchasing of licenses by non-residents. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Pete Carlson, of Frederic, and Chris Spaight, of Grantsburg, stopped a group of ATVs/UTVs being operated on a roadway and discovered numerous violations. One individual was operating an ATV that expired in 2014.

Warden Carlson located a vehicle being illegally operating on state property. Carlson was also aware illegal drug use often occurs at this location. The driver was operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, had false registration/license plates on the front and rear of his vehicle, was in possession of methamphetamine, and was in violation of his probation. Carlson arrested the man.

Warden Loining contacted a man operating a UTV with children under 18 riding in the UTV without helmets. The children were also sitting in areas not designated as seats. Enforcement action was taken.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay / Marine Enforcement Unit

Warden Mike Neal, of Sister Bay, was called by the Door County Sheriff’s Department about a boating incident on Green Bay with two persons in the water. He and Warden Joshua Voelker responded. The individuals were located and transported for treatment. The capsized sailboat was recovered and taken to Peninsula State Park.

Warden Neal checked two bowhunters, and determined one individual had already shot a deer and failed to register the deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, took enforcement action against salmon fishermen who were fishing at night on the Peshtigo River, Little River and Menominee River. Lautenslager also teamed with Warden Gavin Brault for duck hunting patrols in September and took enforcement actions against duck hunters in the Lower Green Bay for loaded guns, bow riding and hunting in the closed season.

Warden David Allen assisted the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department with two search warrants in Oconto County.

Wardens Allen and Jeremy Peery, coincidentally after teaching tactical man tracking, were called to assist the Clark County Sheriff’s Department with attempting to track/locate an armed suspect who had been in a high speed chase and shot at officers as they fled.

Warden Allen responded with his patrol boat to a vessel taking on water north of Algoma. By the time Allen arrived in Algoma, two charter boat captains had rescued the individuals and had begun towing the vessel back in. Allen was able to determine that the kicker motor mounting bracket had punched holes through the transom.

Warden Gavin Brault received a text message about an “over-liner” on Green Bay. Brault located the individual who admitted to using four lines.

Warden Brault received a call about an ongoing violation about two individuals duck hunting off of a man-made structure in Green Bay at the Ken Euers Nature Area. Brault located the hunter.

Peshtigo Team

While conducting enforcement on state lands, Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, located a vehicle with a suspended driver. When the operator returned to his vehicle, he was carrying archery equipment and had been deer hunting. The hunter did not have an archery license.

Warden Delzer investigated an incident of a personal watercraft (PWC) that sunk on Shawano Lake. The PWC had sucked up weeds, which melted the intake, causing the machine to take on water. Nobody was injured. Delzer towed the PWC to shore.

Warden Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, patrolled for ATVs/UTVs near Mountain in areas of past complaints and accidents on a busy Labor Day weekend. Hartrick observed a being operated UTV faster than the posted speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. Hartrick found the operator was OWI. The individual had two prior convictions of OWI in a motor vehicle.

Wardens Hartrick and Tim Werner, of Crivitz, responded to a complaint of illegal bear hunting in the Lakewood area of Oconto County. Hartrick located evidence and a suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the hunter was identified. The investigation revealed the hunter had shot at a bear several times while standing on the side of a county highway.

Warden Werner heard an emergency call while on routine patrol regarding an individual who had collapsed, was not breathing and was unresponsive. Due to his close proximity, Werner was the first responder to arrive. While performing CPR, Werner learned the subject may have ingested controlled substances. Due to the potential drug use, Werner administering two doses of Narcan to the individual. Marinette County Deputy Karl Goerlinger arrived and applied an AED. Between the use of an AED, Narcan, and CPR the person become semi-conscious and responsive. The subject was eventually transported to a hospital for additional medical treatment and made a recovery.

Warden Werner responded to an ATV accident in Stephenson Township. Upon arrival, Werner was informed the passenger had fled the scene. Werner searched the area and located the passenger, who had severe facial injuries and was intoxicated. The ATV operator sustained severe injuries and was transported to Bay Area Medical Center. Several other people on scene were arrested for obstruction due to misleading officers during the investigation. Werner arrested the ATV operator for OWI/cause injury and issued several other ATV traffic citations. The passenger also received a citation for underaged consumption of alcohol.

Warden Werner received several littering complaints on the Peshtigo River State Forest in September. The majority of the litter was dumped at landings No. 3 and No. 14. Anyone with information regarding the illegal dumping, may call the DNR tip line at (800) TIP-WDNR.

Wautoma Team

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, attended the annual Wisconsin Trapper’s Association convention in Marshfield as the fur buyer and dealer liaison. Kaiser also answered multiple questions and concerns.

Warden Supervisor Ted Dremel, of Wautoma, Warden Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, and Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, joined a hunter from the King Veterans’ Home, along with staff for the annual Waupaca LTH deer event. After completing safety/firearm field time, the hunter was able to harvest his first buck in many years in cooperation with a generous local landowner. Kaiser worked with Niemuth’s Steak and Chop Shop in Waupaca to have the deer processed.

Warden Kaiser assisted the Waupaca Police Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department with an active shooter threat at the Waupaca High School and middle schools. The threat was alleviated without incident with arrest(s) made.

While attempting to stop a UTV operator for equipment and operating violations, wardens Ben Mott, of Wautoma, and Kaiser pursued the UTV, which was eventually abandoned by the operator. After working with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and a K-9 Unit, the operator was located and enforcement action was taken for multiple ATV violations, as well as for failing to stop and fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.

Wardens Mott and Kaiser contacted an individual in cooperation with the Iowa DNR who was found to have hunted during a period of revocation, unlawfully obtained hunting licenses during a period of revocation, and harvested multiple deer during a period of revocation, with enforcement action taken. The man had been buying licenses in violation of the Wildlife Violator Compact after he was revoked in another state. The man had purchased 10 licenses during that time.

Warden Ben Nadolski, of Montello, worked areas with past issues of early shooting, lead shot, taking protected species and numerous other waterfowl-related violations on the opening day of the early teal season. Many contacts were made, although there were significantly fewer hunters in those areas this year. One citation was issued for hunting waterfowl with a gun capable of holding more than three shells. The shotgun was with five shells.

Lake Winnebago

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, checked dove hunters on state lands in Calumet County. Over the course of multiple days, Disher contacted several dove hunters who were hunting with unplugged shotguns and all lead shot. Several had killed birds.

Warden Disher observed suspicious activity involving two groups of archery deer hunters on the Brillion State Wildlife Area over several days. Investigations revealed one group had placed an illegal bait of corn and buck jam a week prior to the archery opener, along with an illegal trail camera that was screwed to a tree and left unmarked. The second group also placed an illegal bait consisting of a 5-gallon pail of apples, along with an illegal treestand that was left after hours and unmarked. Enforcement action was taken for multiple violations.

Warden Disher checked waterfowl hunters on state lands on opening weekend in Calumet County. One hunter was found to have an unplugged shotgun. A second hunter was heard shooting after legal hours and was observed walking out of the marsh. Just prior to being checked, the hunter fired three shots at a flock of doves that flew overhead at 11 minutes past legal shooting hours.

Warden Cara Kamke, of Appleton, contacted a group of waterfowl hunters. While performing a license check, it was found one of the hunters did not have a small game license. The hunter stated he requested “all the licenses needed for duck hunting” when buying his license at a retail vendor. Hunters are reminded to double check they have the correct licenses before they head out to the field.

While checking people fishing along the Wolf River in Winneconne, Warden Amanda Kretschmer, of Winneconne, observed a male fishing from a pier. After checking several other fishermen, Kretschmer went to check the male. The fishing poles were still on the pier, but the man was gone. Kretschmer located the man and found he was fishing with four hooks.

Wardens Kretschmer and Cara Kamke, of Appleton, participated in assisting the Aspired Senior Living Center with a fishing event for members in the memory care unit at Sunset Park in Kimberly.

While working the opening weekend of waterfowl season, wardens Kretschmer and Kamke were checking duck hunters at the Deltox Marsh Unit on the Wolf River Wildlife Area. A hunter was found to be hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells and he did not have a state waterfowl stamp. The man was hunting from a boat with two others and they did not have the required wearable PFDs in their boat.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Mississippi River Team

While working the early teal season opener, wardens Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, and Nate Ackerman, of Durand, found multiple groups shooting early. Another group was observed to have shot at a wood duck during the course of the morning hunt. Enforcement action was taken for the early shooting and hunting wood ducks during closed season.

Warden Jumbeck, while checking the public boat landings near Nelson, contacted a group of individuals returning from a waterfowl scouting trip two days after the early teal season closed. One member of the group took his shotgun along to hunt teal, but didn’t see any. The individual was also found to be in possession of lead shot and failed to provide any wearable PFDs in his boat.

Warden Trevor Tracey responded to a report of a missing person in the Rush Creek State Natural Area near Desoto. The person was said to have been dropped off to scout for ginseng on. A large scale rain occurred and the subject was stranded on the property due to high water. Tracey, along with medical personnel and a local volunteer, found the missing person in the early morning hours alive and well. The person was thrown a rope with a life jacket and brought across a flooded stream. The individual also is a person of interest related to illegal ginseng activity.

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, spoke at the Vernon County Board meeting and discussed a county burning ban. The ban was passed and will go into effect soon. This is a county ordinance that should assist with air quality complaints in the area.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, and federal officer Alli Goldman contacted a group of three waterfowl hunters on opening weekend. Two of the hunters were hunting with shotguns capable of holding more than three shells, one of those hunters did not have a small game license and the other one was found to be in possession of, and had used, toxic shotshells.

Warden Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, spent significant time working wild ginseng enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for harvesting without a license, failure to bring out stalks with the wild ginseng roots, trespassing while harvesting wild ginseng, harvesting wild ginseng on state-owned lands and for harvesting wild ginseng that had plants smaller than “three-prong.”

Warden Cody Adams assisted Crawford County Sherriff’s Department with numerous flood related calls assisting stranded drivers and checking on residences as the county received 7 inches of rain in less than 2 hours.

Wardens Edward McCann of La Crosse and Mike Burns were on patrol when they observed an individual operating an ATV on the paved portion of a roadway. The operator had a small child in his lap. The wardens arrested the operator for operating an ATV while intoxicated.

Wardens Dale Hochhausen of Onalaska and Meghan Jensen assisted the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department with searching for a murder suspect that was reported to be coming back to a residence near Galesville to kill family members. The wardens assisted with setting up a perimeter. The suspect was later located and found deceased by other law enforcement.