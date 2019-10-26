Outdoor News Radio – Oct. 26, 2019

Lots of topics for listeners of this week’s Outdoor News Radio, starting with a recap and debate over the new statewide youth deer hunt that occurred in Minnesota last weekend. Ellen Candler checks in with an update on her University of Minnesota deer gutpile research and information on how deer hunters can help her study in autumn 2019. “Tackle” Terry Tuma then drops in for his monthly segment with a focus on fall fishing, open-water gear storage, and looking ahead to the ice fishing season. Finally, Tim Lesmeister visits to recap his open-water season and chat about record fish programs around the region.