Outdoor News Radio – Oct. 19, 2019

A full show greets Outdoor News Radio listeners again this week with a preview of what to expect on Lake Mille Lacs for a winter walleye regulation. Stan Tekiela joins Rob Drieslein to talk monarch butterfly migration, then Jon Hansen from the Minnesota DNR chimes in about the public comment period that wraps up in a few weeks on more than 20 fishing regulation changes around the state. Rob wraps up the show with Craig Engwall from the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to preview the Nov. 9 Minnesota firearms deer hunting season.