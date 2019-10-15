Getting organized: Establish some ‘grab-and-go’ gear

Somewhere, somehow, things have gotten a little disorganized around here.

The office and my desk are fine; a bit cluttered, but that’s typical any time a deadline is approaching (and it seems there always is a deadline approaching).

What I’m talking about is my hunting and fishing gear. It’s around, and I know exactly where most of it is. But if something arose, like a call from a friend saying the Susquehanna River is on fire (meaning the smallmouths are in a feeding frenzy), or if the DEC just stocked pheasants on some state land up the road, it would take me a while to get stuff around.

That shouldn’t be the case. And in the past it wasn’t. I always had some specific gear neatly set aside in one spot in the house or garage for whatever sporting possibility arose – bass, trout, small game or deer. I called them my “grab and go” packages, always ready to be put to use without any frantic searching or scrambling around.

I was perhaps best organized with my fly-fishing gear, with specialized fly boxes for trout or bass and specific rods set aside for whatever outing arose. A 3- or 4-weight rod for backcountry brook trout, with just a few flies (attractors and terrestrial patterns), sunglasses, waders, license, a couple Clif bars and some Gatorade in a small backpack.

My smallmouth bass arsenal, usually tucked away in a corner of the garage, included both fly rods and spinning gear, with a box of streamers if I was to tote a 6-weight over to the Susquehanna or Chemung, a tackle box loaded with topwater lures and tubes, waders or boots if the water allowed for wet-wading.

For pheasants, things got a little more challenging, since I had to get Finn’s gear around, including a first aid kid, water and bowl, vest, and hunting collar. My Browning Citori 20 gauge was easily fetched from the gun safe, and my hunting vest was loaded with shot shells, a leash, and whistle, hunting license attached to the back of the vest.

I was pretty good with my bowhunting gear as well, with a pack loaded with essentials, my clothing kept in a Tupperware bin for scent control, and my bow hanging on a rack here in the office.

Right now, that’s simply not the case. And if things heat up on the Susquehanna it might take me a while to answer the bell, with my gear scattered about in various locations. I need to return to that organized system that has allowed me – as well as Paula – to answer a hunting or fishing call with the speed of a firefighter responding to an alarm. It doesn’t take a lot of effort, just a little time getting your act together.