Outdoor News Radio – Oct. 12, 2019

This week’s Outdoor News Radio includes a forecast for the Minnesota Pheasant Opener on Oct. 12. Will snow and standing crops hinder the hunt this weekend? Host Rob Drieslein then talks nongame with Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela. Later, Tony Peterson joins Rob to chat about the heart of whitetail archery hunting season. Finally, a new employee, Brainerd native Abigail (Hehner) Dupay, visits to talk about her background and role as the new Outdoor News video specialist.