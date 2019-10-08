Smoked Orange Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Basil Pesto and Pasta
A recipe by Justin Townsend as featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild.
This dish is great for summer because once you have your smoked salmon already prepared, all you have to do is boil your pasta and mix the ingredients. It is simple, flavorful, and will not heat up the house with excess cooking. (But we love the fact that it is quick to put together when we’re busy during hunting season too!)
The smokiness of the salmon will add some extra flavor to the sweet and bite of the pesto. Toss some capers and tomatoes in the dish to add some extra citrus undertones. Enjoy this dish with some warm buttered bread and a nice crisp glass of white wine.
Ingredients:
To Smoke Salmon:
2 medium salmon fillets, seasoned amply with salt and black pepper
1 cup of orange juice
¼ cup bourbon
To Make Pesto:
2 cups of packed fresh Basil leaves
3 cloves of garlic
¼ cups of pine nuts
2/3 cup Olive Oil
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 lb angel hair pasta
1 tomato, diced
1 tablespoon of capers
Preparation:
- Pre-heat your smoker to 160-175F, using a neutral wood such as alder
- Place your fillets on the smoker skin side down.
- Mix the bourbon and the orange juice
- Let the salmon smoke for approximately 3 hours while brushing the salmon with the orange-bourbon mixture every 30 minutes.
- During the last 30 minutes of the smoking process, prepare the balance of the ingredients by bringing a large pot of water to a boil on the stove for the pasta.
- Add pasta to boiling water and allow to cook until it is al dente per package directions.
- Prepare the pesto by combining the basil, garlic, pine nuts, salt, and black pepper in a food processor or blender and process until chopped.
- Slowly add the olive oil while the food processor is running and combine the mixture until it is smooth.
- Transfer to mixing bowl and stir in the grated Parmesan cheese
- Drain the water from the prepared pasta and set aside
- Remove the Salmon from the smoker and allow to cool enough to shred.
- Return it to the warm pot and stir in the pesto, tomatoes, shredded salmon, and capers
- Serve and enjoy
About the Chef: Justin Townsend is the author of Eat Wild Game, the ultimate cookbook for those who wish to reconnect with their food in a delicious way. It was written with the hunter and home cook in mind. With meat harvested from across the North American wilderness, any hunter will appreciate the diversity of the recipes and the easy to follow instructions which allow anyone to prepare the perfect meal to honor their hunt.
