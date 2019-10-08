Smoked Orange Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Basil Pesto and Pasta

A recipe by Justin Townsend as featured in the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild.

Photo by Justin Townsend_Harvesting Nature

Smoked Orange Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Basil Pesto and Pasta

This dish is great for summer because once you have your smoked salmon already prepared, all you have to do is boil your pasta and mix the ingredients. It is simple, flavorful, and will not heat up the house with excess cooking. (But we love the fact that it is quick to put together when we’re busy during hunting season too!)

The smokiness of the salmon will add some extra flavor to the sweet and bite of the pesto. Toss some capers and tomatoes in the dish to add some extra citrus undertones. Enjoy this dish with some warm buttered bread and a nice crisp glass of white wine.

Ingredients:

To Smoke Salmon:

2 medium salmon fillets, seasoned amply with salt and black pepper

1 cup of orange juice

¼ cup bourbon

To Make Pesto:

2 cups of packed fresh Basil leaves

3 cloves of garlic

¼ cups of pine nuts

2/3 cup Olive Oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 lb angel hair pasta

1 tomato, diced

1 tablespoon of capers

Preparation: