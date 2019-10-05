Outdoor News Radio – Oct. 5, 2019

A full show greets listeners this week as Tim Spielman joins Rob Drieslein for a discussion about the ongoing small game hunting season in Minnesota plus new members on the state Forest Resources Council and a report on new wolf legislation. Bob Welsh from the Department of Natural Resources stops by to chat about the agency’s call for new budget oversight committee members, then old friend Stan Tekiela and Rob discuss nongame critters and fall migration. Trevor Rodd helps wrap up this week’s show with a breakdown and report on trout and salmon fishing on the North Shore this fall.