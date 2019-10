Huge elk antlers, skull netted by fishermen said to be more than 10,000 years old.

Raymond McElroy is pictured with the antlers and skull of an Irish elk, discovered in his net while fishing on Lough Neagh lake in Northern Ireland. (Ardboe Galler/Facebook)

The discovery was made in 2018, but according to new information, their catch was not only unexpected but historic as the ancient skull dates back over 10,500 years. Read the story here.