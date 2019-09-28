Outdoor News Radio – Sept. 28, 2019

In this week’s Outdoor News Radio, Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman review last weekend’s 2019 duck opener and touch on Rob’s interview with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acting director Margaret Everson. Then Sharon Stiteler joins the show to chat about the mid-autumn migration and opportunities for visiting birding festivals around the country in to upcoming year. The Minnesota DNR’s Nick Frohnauer then joins the discussion to share the agency’s goals for inserting a radio transmitter into an invasive silver carp on the St. Croix River recently. Finally, “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known to his fishing followers – shares some great fall walleye and bass fishing tips and explains the confusing concept of fall turnover.