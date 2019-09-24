Ducks are one of my favorite things to eat. Not only are they delicious but they are one of the most versatile animals to us in the kitchen. The leg and thigh portions are great for confit or stews. The breasts are great grilled made into pastrami or cured into duck ham. The heart, gizzard and livers are all usable even the tongue can be cooked and used. Even the left over carcass can be roasted to render the fat out of it and the bones can be used for stock.

This recipe uses almost the whole duck and a few extra parts. To make these fried boudin balls you will need to save the livers, hearts and gizzards from six ducks. If you don’t have duck livers, hearts or gizzards you can substitute with chicken livers, hearts and gizzards.

Duck Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce

Ingredients:

1 whole duck (plucked and skin on)

1 onion, quartered

2 stalks of celery, roughly chopped

2 carrots

3 bay leaves

1 head of garlic

6 duck livers

6 duck hearts

6 duck gizzards

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning (I use Tony Chachere’s)

Salt and pepper

Water

2 cups cooked wild rice

Breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Directions:

In a large stock pot place the whole duck, onion, celery, carrots, garlic and bay leaves then cover with water. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a steady simmer. Cook for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes add the hearts and gizzards and cook for 45 more minutes.

Add the livers and cook for 15 more minutes.

Turn the stove off and remove the duck and organs from the liquid and allow to cool. Reserve 2 cups of the cooking liquid.

When the duck is cool enough to handle, pick all the meat and skin off the duck and add it to a food processor along with the heart, liver and gizzards. Process until smooth, adding some of the reserved cooking liquid a little at a time until the mixture is the consistency of bread dough.

Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and stir in the wild rice and season with Cajun seasoning. Taste the mixture and add more Cajun seasoning if needed.

Form into golf ball sized balls and roll in bread crumbs and fry in 350 degree oil. Everything is already cooked so all you have to do is get a crispy outside to the boudin balls.

Serve with remoulade and enjoy.

Remoulade Sauce

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup pickled ramps

1/4 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons Creole or whole-grain mustard

3 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.

A Note From The Kitchen If you don’t have any in your pantry from foraging you did in spring, pickled ramps can be purchased at many specialty shops, or use pickled onions.