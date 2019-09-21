Outdoor News Radio – Sept. 21, 2019

Hear a thorough waterfowl opener outlook from host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman to kick off this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. Then “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler stops by for the second consecutive week to chat about nongame and birding opportunities across Minnesota, including an update on Hawk Ridge migration. Shannon Fisher from DNR Fisheries then visits to discuss proposed changes for Minnesota-Wisconsin border waters fishing regulations. Friend of the show Stan Pagel closes out the broadcast with Rob, discussing Minnetonka fishing and the outlook for some of the next governor’s hunting and fishing openers.