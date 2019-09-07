Outdoor News Radio – Sept. 7, 2019

Get a report from the opening weekend of Minnesota’s early goose hunt from Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman, then find out the forecast for the 2019 ring-necked pheasant season when host Rob Drieslein interviews Minnesota DNR Upland Game Research Scientist Tim Lyons about the results of the latest pheasant index. Joe Albert from the DNR’s division of enforcement then joins Rob to chat about the latest conservation officer academy graduates, plus they discuss the recent bear attack that resulted in the tragic fatality of a Minnesota woman.