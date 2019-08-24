Outdoor News Radio – Aug. 24, 2019

A full show greets this week’s listeners, starting with host Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman talking about a potential state record Lake Superior lake trout that an angler caught and released, plus the latest walleye tally on Lake Mille Lacs. Whitetailing columnist Tony Peterson shares thoughts on summer and looking ahead to the Sept 14 archery deer hunting opener. Web Editor Brian Peterson chats with Rob about the latest news populating outdoornews.com, from a sad story in Glacier National Park to the latest cougar headlines around the country. Finally, John Pollman offers a fall pheasant and waterfowl forecast for South Dakota.