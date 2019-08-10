Outdoor News Radio – Aug. 10, 2019

A full show greets listeners this week, starting with Tim Spielman and host Rob Drieslein breaking down potential fishing regulation changes on Red Lake and Green Lake plus nuanced northern pike regulations around Minnesota. Lukas Leaf from Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters drops in to analyze U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s comments about the Twin Metals mine during his stop at Farmfest this week. Along with guest co-host Tim Lesmeister, Drieslein then interviews Trout Unlimited’s VP of Government Affairs Steve Moyer from Washington, D.C., about that group’s conservation priorities, which include stopping the Pebble Mine in Alaska and defending the Clean Water Act. Drieslein and Lesmeister wrap up with some summer fishing tips.