Apex Marine acquires Polar Kraft

Apex Marine, Inc., expanded its brand offering by acquiring Polar Kraft Aluminum Boats.

The move will benefit Polar Kraft by providing efficiency in production thanks to the strength of Apex Marine’s two additional lines in Qwest Pontoons and Angler Qwest Pontoons, Apex Marine said in a news release.

The acquisition will mean that Apex Marine will now provide a vessel in the aluminum boat segment for nearly any on-the-water activity, from fishing, to pleasure boating, to even hunting, according to the release.