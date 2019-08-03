Outdoor News Radio – Aug. 3, 2019

Learn the latest recently released details on that 2019 Minnesota deer hunting season with host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman. Then Gaea Crozier from DNR nongame joins the broadcast to chat about concerns with West Nile virus and common loons. Old friend Stan Tekiela visits to discuss a myriad of Backyard and Beyond topics, from wild horses to bear attacks to plastics pollution. Federal Duck Stamp artist Scot Storm then joins to the show to discuss a couple of official stamp kickoff events here in Minnesota on Aug. 17-18.