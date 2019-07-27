Outdoor News Radio – July 27, 2019

Lots to unravel on this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio starting with Tim Spielman’s new addition to his family, Liza the black Lab pup. Tim and host Rob Drieslein also chat about upcoming DNR deer meetings and the latest from the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela joins Rob to debate the difference between horns and antlers, then “T3” – “Tackle” Terry Tuma – talks summer fishing tactics and success plus a final look at ICAST 2019 with Rob. Finally, the Minnesota’s DNR’s Charlotte Roy joins the show to explain the assistance her agency needs from hunters this fall with a ruffed grouse study on West Nile virus.