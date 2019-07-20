Outdoor News Radio – July 20, 2019

The Minnesota DNR has another round of white-tailed deer meetings planned around the state, and new puppy owner Tim Spielman shares where listeners can attend those meetings. He and host Rob Drieslein also discuss the DNR’s official stance on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gray wolf delisting proposals. Greg Hoch then joins Drieslein to discuss the agency’s request for public comments on the state’s updated pheasant and waterfowl plans. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela then spends a segment chatting with Rob about tornados and the many species of frogs folks in the Upper Midwest may be hearing this time of year. Finally, check out a great report from Outdoor News Sales and Marketing Director Phil Frebault about the 2019 ICAST fishing trade show that occurred last week in Orlando, Fla. Frebault shares insight into the latest new products that emerged from the show plus other angling industry trends.