Garmin trolling motor tops ‘Best of Show’ at ICAST

Garmin and its Force Trolling Motor earned “Best of Show” at the ICAST New Product Showcase.

The award was announced Thursday, July 11 at the 62nd annual ICAST gathering at the sprawling Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The Garmin trolling motor was selected among the 29 “Best of Category” award-winners, announced the previous day during the New Product Showcase Awards reception. Those winners:

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Garmin USA

Product: Force Trolling Motor

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Hobie

Product: Mirage ProAngler 14 with 360 Drive Technology

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.

Product: WaterWoman

Best of Category – Footwear – Frogg Toggs

Product: Skipper

Best of Category – Giftware – 13 Fishing

Product: Fillet Table Beverage Management System

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Yurei Air-O-Mesh Performance Shirt

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – Simms Fishing Products

Product: M’s G4Z® Stockingfoot Wader

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Overboard Submersible Shorts

Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.

Product: Ice Helix 7 Chirp GPS G3N All-Season

Best of Category – Cooler and Bait/Storage – Plano Synergy

Product: Frabill Magnum Bait Station 30

Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Bubba

Product: 110V Electric Fillet Knife

Best of Category – Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.

Product: MEGA 360 Imaging

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Simms Fishing Products

Product: Dry Creek® Z Sling Pack

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company

Product: MW20 Finesse Set

Best of Category – Fishing Line – PowerPro

Product: Moon Shine Braid

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Anything Possible Brands

Product: The Bumblebee by ProFISHiency

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy

Product: Plano EDGE

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala

Product: VMC Bladed Hybrid Treble Short

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Lunkerhunt

Product: Phantom Spider

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: Slow-Roll Shiner

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: Erratic Shiner

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: Flutter Sardine

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano

Product: SLX DC Baitcasting Reels

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano

Product: Stradic FL Spinning Reel

Best of Category – Fly Reel – SEiGLER Reels

Product: SF (Small Fly)

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls

Product: Mojo Bass Glass MGC72HM Rip N’ Chatter Rod

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls

Product: Avid Surf VSS80MMF

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls

Product: Imperial Salt IS908.4

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing

Product: Lew’s Mach Smash Baitcast Combo