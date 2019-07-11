Garmin trolling motor tops ‘Best of Show’ at ICAST

Staff Report
(ICAST photos)

Garmin and its Force Trolling Motor earned “Best of Show” at the ICAST New Product Showcase.

The award was announced Thursday, July 11 at the 62nd annual ICAST gathering at the sprawling Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The Garmin trolling motor was selected among the 29 “Best of Category” award-winners, announced the previous day during the New Product Showcase Awards reception. Those winners:

Garmin and its Force Trolling Motor has won “Best of Show” in the ICAST New Product Showcase. (l to r): Carly Hysell, Garmin PR manager; David Dunn, Garmin director of marine sales; and Glenn Hughes, ASA president.

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Garmin USA
Product: Force Trolling Motor

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Hobie
Product: Mirage ProAngler 14 with 360 Drive Technology

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: WaterWoman

Best of Category – Footwear – Frogg Toggs
Product: Skipper

Best of Category – Giftware – 13 Fishing
Product: Fillet Table Beverage Management System

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Yurei Air-O-Mesh Performance Shirt

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – Simms Fishing Products
Product: M’s G4Z® Stockingfoot Wader

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Overboard Submersible Shorts

Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: Ice Helix 7 Chirp GPS G3N All-Season

Best of Category – Cooler and Bait/Storage – Plano Synergy
Product: Frabill Magnum Bait Station 30

Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Bubba
Product: 110V Electric Fillet Knife

Best of Category – Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: MEGA 360 Imaging

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Dry Creek® Z Sling Pack

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company
Product: MW20 Finesse Set

Best of Category – Fishing Line – PowerPro
Product: Moon Shine Braid

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Anything Possible Brands
Product: The Bumblebee by ProFISHiency

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy
Product: Plano EDGE

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala
Product: VMC Bladed Hybrid Treble Short

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Lunkerhunt
Product: Phantom Spider

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: Slow-Roll Shiner

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: Erratic Shiner

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: Flutter Sardine

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano
Product: SLX DC Baitcasting Reels

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano
Product: Stradic FL Spinning Reel

Best of Category – Fly Reel – SEiGLER Reels
Product: SF (Small Fly)

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Mojo Bass Glass MGC72HM Rip N’ Chatter Rod

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Avid Surf VSS80MMF

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Imperial Salt IS908.4

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing
Product: Lew’s Mach Smash Baitcast Combo

Categories: Industry News, News, Press Releases
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts