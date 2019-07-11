Garmin trolling motor tops ‘Best of Show’ at ICAST
Garmin and its Force Trolling Motor earned “Best of Show” at the ICAST New Product Showcase.
The award was announced Thursday, July 11 at the 62nd annual ICAST gathering at the sprawling Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
The Garmin trolling motor was selected among the 29 “Best of Category” award-winners, announced the previous day during the New Product Showcase Awards reception. Those winners:
Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Garmin USA
Product: Force Trolling Motor
Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Hobie
Product: Mirage ProAngler 14 with 360 Drive Technology
Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: WaterWoman
Best of Category – Footwear – Frogg Toggs
Product: Skipper
Best of Category – Giftware – 13 Fishing
Product: Fillet Table Beverage Management System
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Yurei Air-O-Mesh Performance Shirt
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – Simms Fishing Products
Product: M’s G4Z® Stockingfoot Wader
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Overboard Submersible Shorts
Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: Ice Helix 7 Chirp GPS G3N All-Season
Best of Category – Cooler and Bait/Storage – Plano Synergy
Product: Frabill Magnum Bait Station 30
Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Bubba
Product: 110V Electric Fillet Knife
Best of Category – Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: MEGA 360 Imaging
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Dry Creek® Z Sling Pack
Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company
Product: MW20 Finesse Set
Best of Category – Fishing Line – PowerPro
Product: Moon Shine Braid
Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Anything Possible Brands
Product: The Bumblebee by ProFISHiency
Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy
Product: Plano EDGE
Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala
Product: VMC Bladed Hybrid Treble Short
Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Lunkerhunt
Product: Phantom Spider
Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: Slow-Roll Shiner
Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: Erratic Shiner
Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: Flutter Sardine
Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano
Product: SLX DC Baitcasting Reels
Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano
Product: Stradic FL Spinning Reel
Best of Category – Fly Reel – SEiGLER Reels
Product: SF (Small Fly)
Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Mojo Bass Glass MGC72HM Rip N’ Chatter Rod
Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Avid Surf VSS80MMF
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Imperial Salt IS908.4
Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing
Product: Lew’s Mach Smash Baitcast Combo
Leave a Reply