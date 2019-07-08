Rubber worm fishing simple but effective

Earlier this spring we talked about simple worm fishing for trout as a time-honored tactic. Quite often, I take the same approach to summer bass fishing. Only this time the worm is fake.

Just like real worms have landed so many trout and .30-30 Winchester rifle has taken many bucks, the simple tactic of rubber worm fishing has likely brought more bass to the boat and shoreline than any other modern method.

The best thing about rubber worm fishing is the simplicity, not to mention the expense. Over the years I’ve lost my share of topwater plugs and crankbaits trying to get fancy with my bass fishing. I’m sure you have too. How frustrating is it when you watch a $5 or $10 lure disappear?

When it comes to rubber worm fishing, if you or a fish breaks your line, you simply tie on another hook, pop on a new worm and you’re good to go.

I do most of my fishing out of a kayak where space is limited. Sometimes I’ll have two rods and some extra tackle. One rod is always rigged for worm fishing while the other is set up for using various lures. As I have written previously, when my wife and I paddle together I have a rule of bringing only one fishing rod, which is always the rubber worm outfit.

That rig is either a six- or seven-foot, medium-action rod with 6-pound fluorocarbon line and either a 3/0 or 4/0 wide-gap hook. I primarily throw my worms wacky style but will convert to a Texas rig in the weeds. I usually use a green pumpkin color but will experiment with others. I’ve had some good luck with blue sparkle and red worms with a brown bottom. I also like creature baits. But there’s a reason the green pumpkin rubber worms fly off the retail shelves, and that is because they catch bass.

If I get out with some friends with a bigger boat I’ll bring more rods and tackle and experiment with a number of other baits. But again, the rubber worm rig is always in the boat.

A few years ago on Lake George I joined a few buddies for some evening bass fishing. There’s a big rock outcropping that drops off an island in 30 feet of water. We anchored there and spent two hours catching both largemouth and smallmouth bass. All three of us were using wacky worm rigs.

Yet another time I wanted to cover some water in my kayak and paddled seven miles up the Bog River into Lows Lake, a bass-fishing paradise in the northcentral Adirondacks. I brought one rod and a few bags of rubber worms. Taking my time navigating the river, the lake and the bays, I landed bass after bass just fishing the shoreline. To this day it is one of the best summer fishing outings I have ever enjoyed.

Score another one for the rubber worm.