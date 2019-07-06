Outdoor News Radio – July 6, 2019

During this Fourth of July holiday week, Outdoor News Radio tackles an array of topics from Tim Spielman sharing with host Rob Drieslein the results of the grey wolf delisting hearing in Brainerd last week, plus the DNR’s announcement that it has named a new Fish and Wildlife Division director. Metro area fishing guide and Blackfish pro manager Matt Johnson visits with Drieslein to talk summer angling activity and promote the second annual Blackfish Classic on Monday, July 29 on Lake Minnetonka. Tony Peterson pitches ideas and technique for summer archery practice in anticipation of the 2019 deer bowhunting season, then Ron Hustvedt shares his insight on summer angling on Lake Superior and other north country lakes and previews Game Fair 2019.