Outdoor News Radio – June 29, 2019

A full show greets listeners of Outdoor News Radio this week, first when Tim Spielman shares with host Rob Drieslein a number of irritating poaching incidents from the Minnesota DNR’s conservation officers’ reports. They also discuss DNR meetings with deer hunting stakeholders that could affect antler point restrictions in southeast Minnesota. Drieslein then attempts to probe the Mind of Tuma with a series of non-traditional fishing questions for in-house angling guru “T3” or “Tackle” Terry Tuma. A busy John Nelson from the USA Clay Target League visits to discuss the championship tournament season, then Ron Hustvedt helps Drieslein wrap up the show with a preview of Game Fair 2019 and a chat about his recent bass fishing trip to Texas.