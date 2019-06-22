Outdoor News Radio – June 22, 2019

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick off this week’s show with Tim’s recap of his annual walleye fishing trip to the Canadian side of Lake of the Woods. They also discuss how the spring weather has affected nesting pheasants and other wildlife. New Minnesota DNR Big Game Program Leader Barb Keller then joins Drieslein to chat about her background and the agency’s recently announced 20-member deer advisory committee. And learn all about the new virtual fishing tournament that the Outdoor News Junior Pro Team is sponsoring beginning July 1 from Director of Business Development Evy Gebhardt. Finally, Web Editor Brian Peterson sits down with Rob to cover some of the latest news of the weird happening around the region and globe – from cougar poachers in Yellowstone to 35,000-year-old dire wolves from Siberia.