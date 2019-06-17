Bronzeback Resort

Rent this beautiful handicap-accessible country home in north-central Illinois, complete with 700 acresof recreational fishing& hunting land, including five beautiful pondsfor your next get-a-way!

It offers elite fishing and hunting, less than 90 minutes west of greater Chicago, with five-star accommodations making it perfect for your next family vacationor fishing& hunting trip with family and friends.

Create memories you will never forget! The recreational activities available on this remarkable private property include: hiking, fishing, archery huntingfor whitetail deer (fall) & wild turkey (spring & fall), cross-country skiing, ice-skating, and ice fishing. A rowboat with oars, complete with life jackets is available for your use, as well.

This air-conditioned, no-smoking vacation home sleeps seven, featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a fully equipped modern kitchen, satellite television, a washer & dryer for your convenience, and all linens and towels provided. Indoor activitiesinclude a pool table, darts, and a fitness room.

The area towns and cities offer a variety of shopping and dining experiences including dine-in, carry-out, and delivery.

This amazing opportunity for you, and up to six more of your guests (no pets allowed), can be further explored at our listing on Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO).

Book now:vrbo.com/1671594

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bronzebackresort