New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 14, 2019

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

A course on hunting ethics

(Dutchess County)

On Oct. 1, ECO Zachary Crain received a tip about suspects using bait on a property in the town of Rhinebeck. Crain visited the area and located multiple feeders filled with corn. The ECO then encountered one individual at a barn on the property who said that he had killed a doe that morning but was waiting for his friends before retrieving it. The hunter knew little about hunting regulations. Crain suggested that they round up the hunter’s friends and recover the deer. While meeting with the others, Crain observed an additional feeder and corn kernels spread around treestands. When the officer asked them about the corn, the group seemed unaware that it is illegal to hunt over bait in New York. In addition, the first man shared that he had shot another deer that day but was unable to locate it. Crain spoke with the group about hunting laws and ethics, including details on fair chase, blood-tracking and how to field-dress a deer. The officer issued several tickets to the group, including hunting deer over pre-established bait, failure to comply with tagging requirements, and illegal taking of deer. All of the charges were returnable to Rhinebeck Town Court.

Not the mentor we envision

(Lewis County)

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, ECO Tim Worden was on patrol when he heard several gunshots in the area of Old State Road and Resha Road in the town of Croghan. He located a pickup truck and a tractor stopped on a farm road. The occupants of the truck were an adult male and a 14-year-old boy. The pair was in possession of two rifles and one shotgun. The tractor was occupied by another adult male and a 15-year-old boy. The teens had been using the pickup truck to drive around looking for coyotes on the farm property. After getting the truck stuck and calling for help, the pair shot and killed a porcupine. One of the adults was charged with using artificial lights from a vehicle while possessing an unsecured firearm, and the other, who was responsible for the youths, was charged with two counts of using artificial lights from a vehicle while possessing an unsecured firearm and two counts of allowing a minor to hunt without supervision.

Coffee with a cop

(Statewide)

Oct. 3 marked the annual nationwide “Coffee with a Cop” day. In Monroe County, Lt. Bruce Hummel and ECOs John Lutz, Evan McFee, John Rich and Spencer Noyes met with anglers on the Genesee River to share a hot cup of coffee while discussing fishing conditions. The officers set up a tent at the Maplewood Park Rose Garden in the city of Rochester, a popular access point to the lower Genesee River during the annual fall salmon run.

In Queens, ECOs Josh Jarecki, Daniel Plows, Jeffery Johnston and Matthew Thibodeau attended a “Coffee with a Cop” event hosted by the Howard Beach Bagel Café. The ECOs met local citizens and discussed environmental issues. The citizens were happy to learn about the ECOs’ responsibilities, while the ECOs enjoyed this chance to connect with the community.

Too close for comfort

(Ulster County)

On Oct. 3, ECO Jason Smith received a call from a resident of Woodstock regarding a snake close to his home. The caller was not certain of the species, but was concerned the snake might be venomous. Smith met the caller at his residence and found the snake in a small rock pile next to the back door. The ECO identified the snake as a Northern Copperhead, one of New York State’s three venomous species. After coaxing the snake into a bucket, Smith released it in nearby state lands with more suitable habitat.

Deer hunting double trouble

(Cayuga County)

On Oct. 6, ECO Scott Sincebaugh returned to the site of a complaint alleging deer baiting in the town of Brutus. Sincebaugh located the illegal bait pile and, after surveying the site, found a suspect waiting over the bait pile with a crossbow. Crossbows are not legal hunting implements during that portion of the archery season for big game. The subject was issued tickets for hunting with a crossbow in the archery-only season and hunting over bait.

Teamwork in bobcat case

(Rensselaer County)

On Oct. 6, Lt. Nate Ver Hague received a tip from an anonymous caller reporting that a subject had posted a picture on Facebook of a bobcat shot illegally that evening. ECO Brian Canzeri was notified, and using only a name collected from the social media site, Division of Law Enforcement dispatchers found a possible address for the suspect in the town of Brunswick. Canzeri interviewed a male subject at the address who admitted to shooting the bobcat with a bow, although the hunting season for bobcats is closed. Within one hour of the call, the case was resolved. The bobcat was confiscated and the suspect was ticketed for illegally taking protected wildlife out of season.

Solid waste goes wrong

(Putnam County)

On Sept. 26, ECO Charles Eyler received a call from the town of Putnam Valley building inspector reporting a dump truck that had just deposited a load of solid waste illegally and was stuck at the site. Eyler arrived to find the dump truck off the roadway, unable to move, and directly in front of a pile of fill. Eyler asked the driver where the fill originated. The driver explained that it was received from a yard in New Rochelle, with the material originating in New York City. The property owner said he had been approached with an offer for free fill. He wanted the fill for part of a driveway expansion, although the fill had actually been dumped on a neighbor’s property. DEC Division of Materials Management engineers determined that the fill was solid waste and Eyler wrote the driver a summons for unlawful disposal of solid waste. The property owner was issued a summons for operating a solid waste management facility without a permit. The driver was ordered to remove the load of fill after the truck was back on solid ground. Both charges are returnable to Putnam Valley Town Court.

Illegal burning leads to deer case

(St. Lawrence County)

On Sept. 28, ECO Scott Atwood was on patrol in the town of Pitcairn when he noticed a strong odor of burning debris that seemed to be coming from behind a camp. When Atwood reached the camp, he observed smoke coming from an ATV trail. There were also bags of corn stacked up on the ground and in the back of a pickup truck and a bow case sitting on top of the bags. The officer followed fresh ATV tracks from the camp, which led him to a smoldering pile of debris, including empty corn bags. Atwood continued past the debris and reached an elevated enclosed hunting stand. He observed a hanging feeder and watched as an individual exited the stand and disappeared into the woods with a rifle slung over his shoulder. The subject appeared to be tracking an animal. Atwood approached the man and after a short conversation, determined he had killed a 4-point buck with a crossbow over an area baited with corn and apples after legal shooting hours. The deer was recovered and seized and a total of six tickets were issued to the man for killing deer except as permitted, hunting deer pursuant to a bow stamp while in possession of a firearm, hunting deer with the aid of bait, taking deer other than during permitted hours, taking deer by a means not specified, and failing to carry his hunting license and tags. Atwood returned the next day and met with the property owner, who admitted to starting the fire that had drawn the officer’s attention. One ticket was issued to the property owner for unlawful open burning of refuse material. The deer was donated to a local community organization.