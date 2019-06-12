40,000-year-old wolf head found – complete with teeth and fur

Wolves have been in the news of late – in the Great Lakes region and across the U.S., as well as in places like Siberia.

Wolves have been in the news across the Great Lakes region and beyond in recent months. But a most interesting wolf-related story involves the discovery of a severed wolf head that’s believed to be more than 40,000 years old. And get this – thanks to the permafrost from which it was found, it came complete with teeth and fur.

The discovery was made in eastern Siberia, and the wolf is believed to have been roaming that area during the Ice Age.

For the story, click here.