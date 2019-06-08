Outdoor News Radio – June 8, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

From walleyes to summer dog training to Boundary Waters Canoe Area June lake trout tactics, this week’s Outdoor News Radio covers it all. Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman launch the show with a recap of the 2018 Minnesota wild turkey season plus the story behind a nifty picture of a mallard-pintail hybrid. Tony Peterson drops in to discuss his spring crappie and early summer walleye tactics at his central Minnesota lake cabin, then offers some summer dog training insight. Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters Executive President Lukas Leaf shares the latest on the Twin Metals mine controversy but mixes in some tips for drawing a prime BWCAW permit this open-water season. Tim Lesmeister wraps up the show with some fishing yarns and rants on the day’s latest outdoor news topics.