Hearing for Lake Erie wind project is June 5

(www.opsb.ohio.gov)

Columbus — A pre-hearing conference for the Icebreaker Wind proposal on Lake Erie is scheduled for June 5 by the Ohio Power Siting Board at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s offices in Columbus.

A story published in the June 7 print edition of Ohio Outdoor News incorrectly indicated that the hearing was scheduled for June 6. Ohio Outdoor News apologizes for the error.

What is being decided is the status for a six-turbine wind demonstration project that would be built on Lake Erie. The Lake Erie Energy Development Corp. is seeking approval for the project, which would place the turbines about seven or eight miles northwest of downtown Cleveland.