A ‘pitch-black’ whitetail?

John Roach, of Bellaire, Mich., recently captured an image of an unusual sight – a “pitch-black” white-tailed deer.

“I see a lot of critters up here but I have never seen nor even heard of one of these,” he said in a post on his Facebook page May 30 after photographing the animal in the Traverse City area in northern Michigan.

