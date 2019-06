Outdoor News Radio – June 1, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

The Minnesota legislative session wrapped up last weekend, so host Rob Drieslein along with Tim Spielman and Tim Lesmeister break down what passed, and did not pass, in 2019. In between, they chat about early season walleye, bass, and muskie tactics, plus Spielman recounts the nearly 16 years he spent with his great dog, Mo.