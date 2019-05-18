Outdoor News Radio – May 18, 2019

More

Recap Minnesota Fishing Opener 2019 with Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman as they update listeners on how an excellent opener weekend unfolded. Turkey hunter expert Tony Peterson checks in to recap his early season success and provide tips and tricks for hunting in late May. What’s the “day in the life of a turkey” this time of year? Listen to Tony to find out. Hear a replay of David Janiszewski from Ripalip University describing how his new app will help you make the most of your fishing electronics. Finally, Tim Lesmeister provides ice-out crappie tactics, then he and Rob argue about the wolves and moose of Isle Royale.