Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 10, 2019

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports two individuals are facing charges for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia while on State Game Land 203.

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports many healthy flocks of turkeys have been seen in several suburban neighborhoods. Spring turkey hunters are reminded they MUST have permission to hunt on private property and they need to be aware of all safety zones prior to hunting an area. Safety zone violations have been on the rise and carry up to $500 in fines, plus court costs.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports multiple interactions with raptors in the county. The list includes injured red-tailed hawks, a sharp shinned hawk complaint, and a nesting pair of bald eagles.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell recently dispatched a sick raccoon. If you see a sick raccoon contact the Game Commission and do not interact with the animal. Raccoons that appear unconcerned with your presence or aren’t afraid of your approach usually have something wrong with them. If you see a raccoon out during the day, keep your distance, and try to observe if the raccoon is eating or staying with other raccoons. If not, there is a good chance they are sick. The raccoon could have rabies and rabies cases have already been verified by animal control officers in Allegheny County.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports that, with spring quickly approaching, bears will be coming out of hibernation and looking for easy meals. If bears are coming around properties, all food sources including garbage, birdfeeders, and any outside pet food should be removed. The use of ammonia can act well as a deterrent around areas such as garbage cans.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports two juveniles pleaded guilty to shooting an antlered deer they saw while driving down the road. They also shot within a safety zone and on posted property. K-9 Storm with handler Game Warden Larry Hergenroeder were able to easily find the deer the following morning even with several inches of fresh snow covering up the evidence.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports game wardens in Greene County are cracking down on ATV violations on state game lands.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports a felon not to possess firearms shot a deer illegally from a road. He was charged and sentenced to serve 12 to 24 months in jail and pay fines and costs associated with the violation. He will lose his hunting and trapping privileges for several years, as well.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports dumping and littering have continued into the spring months on both state game lands and Hunter Access properties. Citations continue to be filed.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports several individuals have been cited for operating ATVs in areas that are closed to motorized vehicles.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports that, in an effort to clean up the rifle range on State Game Land 245, law-enforcement presence has increased and multiple violations of range regulations have been detected.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Seward man has been charged for littering on State Game Land 42. This violation was detected after approaching a vehicle parked off Sugar Run Road. While gathering the driver’s contact information, it came to light the driver had just cleaned his car out and thrown all of his trash over the bank behind his parked car. The trash was cleaned up immediately.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Perry County Game Warden Steven Brussese reports the county’s bald eagles were very active prior to nesting. “I witnessed four eagles, adults and juveniles, feeding on a road-killed deer carcass outside of Ickesburg recently,” he said.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Huntingdon County man was cited for the dumping of two carcasses from deer he received through a permit issued earlier in the week.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports a landowner recently discovered four deer carcasses dumped on a remote property in the Carlisle area. “We are seeking additional details to further this investigation,” Wenrich said.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a search warrant recently was served at an unlawful taxidermy shop in the New Enterprise area. Various mounts ranging from deer, bobcats, rattlesnakes, and various furbearers were taken. Numerous charges will be filed in conjunction with the case.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Blair County man has been charged with harassment for contacting a Southcentral Region dispatcher nine times. He threatened to come beat up the dispatcher. Charges are pending.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports he filed a citation against an individual for littering on game lands. This is the third time he dealt with the individual for the same violation.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports two individuals have been cited for multiple violations of taking small game out of season. Warnings also were given to three individuals for feeding cervids either directly or indirectly within a CWD Disease Management Area.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett will be filing a citation for four unlawful deer found during execution of a search warrant.

Huntingdon County Game Warden Amy Nabozny has set the district’s Hunter-Trapper Education class schedule for the year. Classes in northern Huntingdon County will start in June and carry through September.