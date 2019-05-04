Outdoor News Radio – May 4, 2019

This week on Outdoor News Radio, Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman discuss the funeral of DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn as well as the results of the Governor’s Mentored Turkey Hunt in Northfield. DNR Bemidji Area Fisheries Supervisor Gary Barnard joins Rob to discuss the changes in the open-water walleye regulation for Red Lake, which begins on the opener, May 11. Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein discuss bump stocks, the two-line bill in the Minnesota Legislature, opener walleye tactics, and Lesmister’s latest blog on favorite fishing destinations.