Outdoor News Radio – April 27, 2019

Recap the first week of turkey hunting 2019 across the region with Tim Spielman, and Rob Drieslein makes a case for the best deal in hunting: $5 youth turkey licenses. Rob and Tim also discuss the tragic loss of Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn. Tim Lesmeister talks walleye opener forecast, two-line bill legislation, and fleshes out Rob’s column and news story on Manitoba predator control in waterfowl nesting country. Finally, Web Editor Brian Peterson shares the latest on Yellowstone wolves, rebounding American white pelicans, and the new North Dakota walleye state record.

