DNR CO Eugene Wynn laid to rest [videos]

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn, who died in the line of duty last week, was laid to rest Friday, April 26 in Pine City.

The service included the ringing of the bells (18 chimes for 18 years of service by Wynn to the DNR) and a pipe band, both captured in videos here by Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman, who was among hundreds in attendance for the funeral.

Wynn, who patrolled the Pine City station, and a deputy with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a report of a possible body in the water on Cross Lake in Pine City on Friday, April 19. The two officers launched Wynn’s boat and motored away from shore.

Within a minute, both were thrown from the boat and into the water. Rescuers were able to get to the deputy, who was treated and released from the hospital, but Wynn slipped beneath the water before rescuers could get to him. Wynn’s body was recovered early the next morning.

Wynn is the 22nd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty. He had been a conservation officer since 2001 and is survived by his wife and two children.