Angler Qwest seeing growth in sales, dealers

Angler Qwest, by Apex Marine, has seen significant growth for 2019 thanks in part to regional advertising supporting dealers in several states. In addition, the brand is gaining traction due to consumers using the boats and exposing the brand to anglers across the country.

Brad Dupuie, Angler Qwest product manager, said that the advertising campaign for 2019 has been aimed at branding the boat, but more importantly, at supporting dealers that Angler Qwest has enlisted since its inception.

“We try and support those that support us,” he said. “Yes, branding the boats on a national level through print and social media is important, but by placing ads in regional publications in our dealer’s own back yards, it helps move business through their showroom doors.

“We build our models with fishing in mind, but of course, they are just at home taking a sunset cruise with friends and family,” he added. “From our Troll series, to our Specie Specific, to Family Fish, All Sport, and more, our rigs are designed to specifically address the needs of the anglers using them.”

For more information about Angler Qwest, go to anglerqwestpontoons.com.