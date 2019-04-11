Wisconsin Senate takes no action on deer carcass removal

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers aren’t taking any action on a bill that would have allowed hunters to remove deer carcasses from counties infected with chronic wasting disease.

The bill was on the Senate and Assembly agendas Tuesday but neither chamber voted on it.

The measure would erase a DNR rule that angered hunters who wanted to bring their kills home to a different county.

The DNR adopted the rule in August. The Legislature’s rules committee suspended the rule in October, saying the restriction was rushed.

State law governing rule changes mandated the bill be scheduled for floor votes. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Republicans have yet to discuss the measure.

Sen. Steve Nass, co-chairman of the rules committee, says Republicans hope the DNR will come up with a better plan.