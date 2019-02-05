DNR identifies presumptive CWD-positive deer in Winona County

The Minnesota DNR has identified a deer that is presumptive positive for chronic wasting disease in Winona County.

A hunter harvested the deer during the first weekend of the late-season special hunt in deer permit area 346. The deer, a 1-1/2 year old male, was harvested 2-1/2 miles east of the CWD-positive deer farm in Winona County and 8 miles from the positive wild deer in Houston County.

During the first special hunt weekend, 157 deer were harvested, with this the lone positive. The DNR said it should have disease confirmation this week. The hunter has been notified and the DNR has retrieved the carcass and meat.

Over the two weekends of the special hunt, approximately 350 deer were taken; final results should also be available this week.

Harvesting deer across a broad area was intended to give the DNR a better idea of whether wild deer in the area have been infected with CWD. This is the first step in determining the extent of infection in the area, the DNR said. Totals for all areas where the DNR sampled deer this past season are at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck.