Paul Schluter stepping down as CEO of St. Croix Rods

PARK FALLS, Wis. – St. Croix Rods’ CEO Paul Schluter has announced a planned transition of leadership at the company.

Sometime in 2019, Schluter will step aside from his current role with the Park Falls, Wis.-based company. He will continue serving as a member of St. Croix’s Board of Directors, guiding strategy and monitoring performance, along with his sister Pamela Smylie, and brothers Jeff and Dave, and Chairman, John Smylie, according to a St. Croix Rods news release.

An internal and external search for a new CEO is underway. The process is being managed by LymanDoran. Interested candidates should contact Nora Klaphake at nklaphake@lymandoran.com.