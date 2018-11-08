Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Nov. 9, 2018

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Crawford County Game Warden Mark Allegro recently investigated a dumping case in Union Township on State Game Land 213. The perpetrator was identified and interviewed, and, eventually admitted his guilt, saying he thought it was OK to dump garbage because he didn’t see “no littering” signs in the area. After cleaning up all trash in the area, the defendant pleaded guilty.

Venango County Game Warden Jason Amory said charges were recently filed against an individual for not completing Hunter-Trapper Education, hunting without a license and for hunting through the use of bait. Several baiting citations were issued on the opening day of the 2018 archery season.

Erie County Game Warden Darin Clark cited an individual the second day of archery season for hunting over bait and leaving on state game lands a treestand that was not properly tagged.

Jefferson County Game Warden Roger Hartless reports that three baited areas were checked the first day of archery season. Hunters were found in two of them, and the third will be checked throughout the remainder season. Thanks to the individuals who discovered this illegal activity prior to the start of archery season and took the time to report it

Warren County Game Warden Eric McBride reports that a landowner found a headless deer on his property. An investigation is underway.

Warren County Game Warden Eric McBride reports that approximately 55 dove hunters were checked on the opening day of season in the Waterford area of Erie County. Most had been successful.

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports a hunter recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a turkey being shot out-of-season this past September. The local magistrate assessed fines totaling $1,500, and the individual likely will lose his hunting privileges for up to three years.

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports that, even though the State Game Land 203 shooting range has been closed for much-needed construction and repairs, several individuals have attempted to use the range, which is posted as closed. This not only creates an unsafe situation for the workers, but for the shooters, as well.

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports several individuals are facing charges for hunting in baited areas during the archery deer season. These hunters used a wide variety of deer attractants, from corn to mineral blocks to special deer food and mineral mixtures. Hunters are reminded it is illegal to hunt in an area or take advantage of an area where food or minerals have been placed prior to 30 days after the removal of the bait and any residue.

Armstrong County Game Warden Rod Burns investigated a large dumpsite with trash from a foreclosure property in a neighboring county. After many phone calls and an interview with the suspect, charges were filed for two dumping violations resulting in over $600 in fines. Along with entering guilty pleas, the defendant agreed to clean up the site and relocated 3,700 pounds of trash to a legal refuse facility.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports a large illegal dumpsite recently was discovered on Hunter Access property in Potter Township. Located along the Raccoon Creek Greenway, the dump contained several televisions, computers and associated devices. An investigation is ongoing.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer and Cadet Cameron Murphy successfully removed a 30-pound nuisance beaver from a horse pasture where flooding was occurring. The beaver was relocated to more suitable habitat in another part of the district.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports all of the pheasant hunters he and Cadet Cameron Murphy checked on the opening day of pheasant season were in compliance with pheasant permit requirements, and nearly all had harvested their two-bird limit.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a poaching case that involved two individuals illegally killing 10 white-tailed deer in two nights in October 2017 has been adjudicated. Fines and replacement costs in the case total over $8,000. The firearm used was forfeited to the Game Commission for destruction and both individuals received court-ordered lifetime revocation of their hunting license privileges. The information that led to the initial investigation was provided through the agency’s Operation Game Thief program.

Cambria County Game Warden Seth Mesoras reports recently finishing a large-scale illegal ATV-operation case that spanned over two years. Trail-camera photos from State Game Lands 198 and 26 led to the apprehension of 10 individuals. In total, 37 citations were filed and 73 warnings were issued to the 10 individuals for illegal ATV operation on state game lands and cooperator properties.

Cambria County Game Warden Seth Mesoras reports that, during the first week of the archery deer season, six different individuals were cited for hunting in baited areas. Several of the individuals were within a Disease Management Area where it is unlawful to feed deer at any time of the year. One of the individuals also shot a deer while in a safety zone over a pile of minerals.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports three individuals were charged for unlawfully harvesting wild ginseng on State Game Land 223 in Greene County in September.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports a Scottdale man was charged for hunting through the use of bait on multiple occasions during the first week of the statewide archery deer season. He was also charged for illegally harvesting an antlerless deer through the use of bait. The man was warned for treestand violations on Hunter Access property and will also be charged by DCNR Forest Rangers for violations occurring on neighboring state forest land.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports a Carnegie man was charged with hunting through the use of bait as well as unlawfully an antlerless deer with an inline muzzleloader through the use of corn and a mineral block.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Ligonier Township man has been charged for allowing his dog to chase down and kill a white-tailed deer.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Derry Township man has been charged for transporting and dumping trash onto Hunter Access lands known as the Trout Run Woods.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a St. Clair Township woman has been charged for placing and storing personal property on State Game Land 42. The charges were filed after failing to follow direct orders to remove all items within a specified time period.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports several archery hunters recently were cited for hunting through the use of bait and feeding deer in a Disease Management Area.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that game wardens recently assisted in finding a missing boy on Hunter Access property in Huntingdon County. The boy had been missing in the woods for almost a day before he was located.

Adams County Game Warden Cory M. Ammerman reports that an individual was found to be hunting in a safety zone with an unplugged shotgun during the opening day of dove/goose season. This individual pleaded guilty to both charges.

Blair County Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto reports an Altoona resident was caught for the second time in three years hunting through the use of bait and feeding deer in the Disease Management Area.

Adams and York counties Game Warden Darren J. David reports that, on the first day of the dove and goose seasons, a man was apprehended while driving a golf cart through game lands fields, with a loaded rifle next to him, no hunting licenses and an open alcoholic beverage, while he was intoxicated.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that two individuals were cited for using or possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia on State Game Land 170.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that citations were filed against an individual who was archery hunting through the use of bait. He was hunting in a treestand approximately 20 yards from a mineral block he placed in that location.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a lost boy was located near Raystown Lake by the Game Commission tracking team and returned safely to his family

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Huntingdon County man has pleaded guilty to the unlawfully killing a white-tailed deer. Fines total $650.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for hunting through the use of bait on the first day of archery season.

Huntingdon County Game Warden Amy Nabozny recently investigated a Hunting Related Shooting Incident (HRSI) in which the victim had a crossbow bolt travel through his arm. As a reminder, whether using a bow, crossbow or firearm, always keep it pointed in a safe direction.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan is fielding reports of baiting while hunting, and he warns hunters who use bait in the Disease Management Area that they’ll face at least one additional charge for doing so.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports citing an individual for a loaded firearm in a vehicle. The individual was being driven to another hunting location after being informed through hand-held radios that deer were around that area.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports issuing several warnings to individuals at the State Game Land 58 shooting range for not possessing a valid hunting license or range permit.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that he, along with his deputies and Cadet Corey Houck, cited two individuals on the opening day of the statewide archery season for hunting through the use of bait in Bradford County. Two other men were cited in Sullivan County for hunting without a hunting license and not possessing a second form of identification.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports that on the opening day of the statewide archery season, hunters were cited for hunting over bait at two separate locations. One hunter was hunting over corn and the other was using deer feed. “Fortunately for these men, no game animals were killed, so both hunters received only one citation each,” Kapral said.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports that four individuals were cited for using a Game Commission shooting range without obtaining a valid hunting license or range permit.

Bradford County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports several baiting violations occurred in Tuscarora Township on the opening day of the statewide archery season that resulted in citations being issued.

Monroe County Game Warden Bryan Mowrer reports a New Jersey man was issued several citations for unlawfully shooting a wild turkey on a Sunday, within several safety zones, with no valid license, and outside of turkey season. This incident occurred over the Labor Day weekend, and the turkey he shot was under a children’s playset in his neighbor’s yard.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports citing an individual for shooting a buck from his vehicle with a crossbow on the opening morning of the statewide deer archery season. The individual faces up to $2,800 in fines and court costs.

Northumberland County Game Warden Jared Turner reports that an antlered deer was poached in the area of Irish Valley and Elm Road around Sept. 30. The deer was shot from the road and left lying in a farmer’s pond. If anyone has any information please call the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or Operation Game Thief at 1-888-PGC-8001.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports several different unlawful deer cases are being investigated in his district. “The increasing number of deer in the area seems to have resulted in a corresponding number of poaching incidents,” said Webb.