Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 9, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Nov. 13: Lake Region DU Banquet, Knotty Bar & Grill. For more info call Jake Duncan, 507-661-0819.

Nov. 17: Maidens of the Marshes Ladies DU Banquet, Fergus Falls VFW. For more info call Melissa, 218-589-7787.

Nov. 17: Prairie Benson DU Banquet, Benson Golf Course. For more info call Brady Collins, 320-894-4510.

Nov. 17: Stevens County DU Banquet, Morris Armory. For more info call Dave Pry, 320-287-3451.

Dec. 1: Nobles County DU Banquet, Brewster American Legion. For more info call Kevin Black, 507-329-2223.

Dec. 1: Meeker County DU Banquet, Litchfield American Legion. For more info call Scott Christensen, 320-221-0164.

Jan. 5, 2019: Southern Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Austin Conference Center. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 19, 2019: St. Charles-Dover-Eyota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 551, Eyota. For more info call Alison Johnson, 507-201-0039.

Jan. 26, 2019: South Central WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Mankato City Center Hotel, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 26, 2019: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Special Events

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

Nov. 12: Muskie Mayhem.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Season Dates

Nov. 11: Deer firearms season (200A, 300A) close.

Nov. 15: Darkhouse spearing season opens.

Nov. 17: Deer firearms season (200B) opens.

Nov. 18: Deer firearms season (100A) closes.

Nov. 24: Bobcat, fisher and pine marten seasons open.

Nov. 24: Deer muzzleloader season opens.

Nov. 25: Deer firearms season (300B) closes

Nov. 25: Metro area deer season closes.

Nov. 29: Fisher and pine marten season close.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 30: Flathead catfish season closes.

Shows

Nov. 16-18: Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo, National Sports Center, Blaine. www.HardWaterExpo.com for more info.

Dec. 7-9: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Dec. 7-8: Southern MN Winter Sport & Fishing Show, Fri. 4-8 p.m., Sat. 10-6 p.m. For more info call 507-317-2339.

Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

Dec. 15-16: Gun Show, National Guard Armory, Brainerd, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

Jan. 19-20, 2019: Gun Show, St. Cloud National Guard Armory, St. Cloud. Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

March 23-24, 2019: Gun Show, National Guard Armory, Bemidji, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Nov. 10-11: Hastings Armory

Nov. 24-25: Cambridge AFRC Armory

Dec. 1-2: Sillwater Armory.

Dec. 29-30: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Education/Seminar

Nov. 18: Winter Walleye Magic, “Tackle Terry” Tuma, 1 p.m., Gander Outdoors, Eden Prairie. For mroe info call 952-944-5422.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Nov. 9-11: Closed for Deer Hunting, Baker Park Reserve.

Nov. 10-11: Shotgun Deer Hunt, Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Nov. 10: Skijoring Clinic, 9-noon, Fish Lake Regional Park.

Nov. 12-14: Closed for Deer Hunting, Eagle Lake Regional Park.

Nov. 17: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Nov. 17: Wild About Turkeys, 10-11:30 a.m., Richardson Nature Center.

Nov. 17: Climate Conversations, 1-5:30 p.m., Gale Woods Farm.

Nov. 18: Raptors in the yard, 2-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Nov. 23: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m., Richardson Nature Center.

Nov. 23-25: Shotgun Deer Hunt, Lake Rebecca Park.

Dec. 14-16: Closed for Deer Hunting, Lake Rebecca Park Reserve.

* * *

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658.

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Nov. 10: Chickadee Club, Fun with ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 15: Wonderfall Puppet Show 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Dec. 1: Winter Wisdom, 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 15: Brrrrd-Count, 9:30-11 a.m.

Dec. 18: Holiday Pollinator Felting Craft, 3-4:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Nature Hangout, 1-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 5, 2019: Snowflake Wonders, 1:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 12, 2019: Winter open House, Snowshoes & Tracks, 10:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 22, 2019; Ice Moon Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Jan. 26, 2019: Meet the Animals, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

Nov. 26: STEM Experimental Learning Workshop, 9-4 p.m.

Meetings

Jan. 24-27, 2019: NAVHDA 50th Anniversary, St. Croix Chapter will be hosting the meeting, Hilton Minneapolis, Bloomington. For more info www.navhda.org/news-events/annual-meeting.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org