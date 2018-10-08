Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Oct. 8, 2018 October 8, 2018 Site Staff Share thisFacebookGoogle+LinkedinTwitterMore https://images.outdoornews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/MNN-108-Monday-CWDFound.mp3 Another white-tailed deer test positive for CWD in the disease management zone. Categories: From The Pages Of ODN Tags: Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update Share thisFacebookGoogle+LinkedinTwitterMoreRelated Post From the pages of Outdoor News – Oct. 6, 2018 Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News update – Oct. 5,... Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News update – Oct. 4,... Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News update – Oct. 3,...
