Wisconsin DNR bulks up holiday pheasant stocking

The Wisconsin DNR has increased the number of public land hunting sites from five last year to eight this year that will receive extra pheasants. Another 2,200 birds will be released on those sites between Dec. 19-21. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

Kudos to the Wisconsin DNR‘s Kelly Maguire and her team for proposing the holiday hunt pheasant stocking near Christmas for the second consecutive year.

Maguire and team recommended increasing the stocking numbers between Dec. 19-21 from 1,700 to 2,200 birds on eight public properties, up from five sites last year.

In addition to the five locations receiving some of the additional 2,200 birds, Waterloo Wildlife Area in Jefferson County, Sauk Prairie Recreational Area in Sauk County, and Vernon Wildlife Area in Waukesha County, have been added to the list.

Last year, Mud Lake Wildlife Area in Columbia County, Mazomanie Wildlife Area in Dane County, Brooklyn Wildlife Area in Green County, Richard Bong Recreational Area in Kenosha County, and Avon Bottoms Wildlife Area in Rock County were release sites. They will receive extra birds again this year.

The 2018 hunt, which is simply part of the regular season in terms of license, permits, stamps and hunting public land, has as its goal giving families home for the holidays, from college, or on vacation a better opportunity to put a ringneck in a roaster.

Surveys on site will be conducted to assess the participation, success and approval. All rules and regulations apply to hunting pheasants during and around the Christmas holiday. Pheasant season closes Jan. 6, 2019.