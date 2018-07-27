Study: Maine ruffed grouse population not severely impacted by hunters

ORONO, Maine — Maine scientists say a three-year study of the state’s ruffed grouse population shows very few of the birds are harvested in the late hunting season.

The study found that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s management plan for the upland game birds is sound and sustainable.

The Bangor Daily News reports University of Maine assistant biology professor Erik Blomberg says there was a concern that grouse sitting in trees would be easy targets for hunters.

Maine’s ruffed grouse hunting season is roughly three months long, but Blomberg says the quickly breeding birds are “like the cheeseburger of the forest” – in that many predators like to eat grouse.

Blomberg says the grouse that die every year tend to be quickly replaced in reproduction.