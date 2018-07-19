Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 20, 2018

DISTRICT 1

CO Zach Painter assisted the Porcupine Mountain park staff in the recovery of a hiker in need of medical attention. The hiker was severely dehydrated and could not walk. The hiker was brought to the nearest trailhead and given medical attention.

Acting Sgt. Doug Hermanson, COs Dave Miller, Brett DeLonge, Brian Lasanen and Sgt. Marc Pomroy conducted a four-day patrol on Lake Superior waters at Isle Royale National Park. The COs first inspected charter boats on the island then patrolled for fishing activities. Activity was light, and efforts were hampered by fog and thunderstorms.

COs Ethen Mapes and Jenni Hanson responded to a nuisance bear that had been caught in a DNR-set bear trap in Watersmeet Township. The COs transported the bear to a new location and released it.

CO Josh Boudreaux responded to a complaint in Ishpeming where a fawn had become trapped in a fence-in backyard and was beginning to panic. Boudreaux located the fawn and was able to successfully relocate it.

Acting Sgt. Mark Leadman, COs Josh Boudreaux and Cody Smith joined with Forsyth Police, Michigan State Police and Marquette County Sheriff’s detectives to work on a string of suspected arson fires set around the Sawyer area. Numerous fires have been found over the past two months in wooded areas around Sawyer. A witness described a vehicle with two occupants leaving the area of the most recent fires. Officers canvassed the area following up on all possible leads. Surveillance of the area continues from all departments involved.

COs Cody Smith and Dave Miller worked the L’Anse Lake Trout Festival. This was during the free fishing weekend and there were 132 boats registered for the tournament. This was the largest turnout in the history of the tournament. Smith and Miller took their Great Lakes patrol boat out and patrolled the area for marine safety violations. No violations were observed, and the weather cooperated for the anglers.

DISTRICT 2

CO Bobby Watson was patrolling a local trophy trout stream which restricts the possession of live bait when he observed two men fishing from a dock with a can of worms in between them. Watson observed each man use the worms, and observed each man catch one smallmouth bass and then toss the fish into the weeds behind them. When Watson contacted the men, they denied having caught any fish, despite the smallmouth bass still flopping in the weeds behind them. Watson then discovered three more cans of worms and a bucket of minnows. A DNR criminal history check was run on the two men and discovered they had a lengthy past of DNR violations. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Mark Zitnik and Detective Matt Waldron from the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the west side of Grand Island for a complaint of a wounded fawn, that was swimming in the water and could not get onto land. Zitnik and Waldron located the deer, which ended up being a 2-year-old buck and escorted the deer to a safer spot on the Island.

COs Stephen Butzin and Chris Lynch encountered several boaters operating without navigation lights after dark. Contact with the boaters was made and citations were issued.

CO Stephen Butzin was patrolling Nahma Township. While patrolling, he encountered a child riding on a lawn chair in the back of an ORV. The ORV was being operated by the child’s parents down a county road. A traffic stop was conducted, and enforcement action was taken.

CO Stephen Butzin received a complaint of an injured eagle in Masonville Township. Butzin arrived on scene and searched several acres for the eagle, but it was not located. Several days later an individual located the eagle a couple of miles from the last known location. The individual was able to tend to the eagle until Butzin was able to arrive. The individual was thanked for his efforts and the eagle was transported to rehabilitation.

CO Stephen Butzin was patrolling Wells Township, when he encountered several fishermen on a pier. They were asked if they had caught any fish, they stated yes. When asked what they had caught they stated one perch. Butzin asked to see the fish and their fishing licenses. Further investigation found that the fishermen were in possession of a five-inch walleye. Enforcement action was taken.

DISTRICT 3

CO Chad Baldwin received a complaint about a fawn that had been trapped in a homeowner’s garage for an unknown number of days. When Baldwin arrived, he found the fawn laying comfortably on a pile of window screens. Once Baldwin approached the fawn to try and cover it with a sheet, it took off trying to hide behind various objects in the garage. After chasing the fawn around for several minutes, Baldwin was able to get control of the animal and take it behind the house where there was a large grass field that the homeowner said was frequented by deer. As soon as Baldwin walked into the field, two adult deer that had been bedded down jumped up and scampered away. One of those deer was presumably the mother out looking for her fawn.

CO Adam LeClerc responded to a bear complaint in Antrim County. The complainant was trapped inside his shed by a bear that had come into his yard looking for food. The complainant initially made loud noises to scare the bear, but when the bear did not retreat the complainant took shelter in his shed. When LeClerc arrived, the bear had returned to the woods and was not seen again. LeClerc informed the complainant to not refill his bird feeders and remove any other food source in the area

CO Nathan Sink was on patrol when he received a complaint of an individual shooting at a turtle. Sink responded to the location to interview the individual, who stated that he shot at the turtle because he did not want the turtle eating his birds. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Nathan Sink was on patrol when a domestic violence call came across central dispatch in Otsego County. Sink was close to the call and responded. The argument was between a father and son over a cellphone. The two were separated without issue.

DISTRICT 4

CO William Haskin checked numerous trout fishermen on the Pine and Manistee rivers observing high compliance and good catches. Haskin took the time to explain to the anglers about the New Zealand mud snail and ways to prevent the spread of it as well as other invasive species. Large brown trout were being caught and mostly released.

CO Josiah Killingbeck, while checking a remote lake in southern Lake County, observed a boat with two subjects fishing. Killingbeck kayaked out to the subjects fishing in the boat and contacted the subjects fishing. One subject told Killingbeck that he was not fishing but “practicing casting.” Killingbeck observed the subject’s fishing pole to be set up for bluegill fishing and, after a short interview, the subject admitted to fishing without a license. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Josiah Killingbeck was checking a local lake in the Baldwin area of Lake County when he observed a boat with a subject fishing. Killingbeck, while watching the subject fish, observed the subject catch a largemouth bass, and without measuring the bass, the subject put the bass in a bucket. Killingbeck launched his kayak and contacted the subject fishing. Killingbeck confirmed the subject was in possession of a largemouth bass that measured 12 inches. Killingbeck asked the subject if he was familiar with bass fishing regulations. The subject said that he forgot there was a size requirement. After a lengthy conversation, the subject admitted to Killingbeck that he was catching panfish and bass to put in his private pond. Killingbeck also determined that the subject did not have any type of PFD. Numerous violations were addressed, and enforcement action was taken.

While on patrol in Manistee County, CO Steven Converse observed a pontoon boat anchored in the middle of Bear Lake with two subjects fishing. Converse was able to determine that the subjects were fishing with more than three lines. After a period of time, Converse watched as the subjects made their way to shore and was able to make contact and address the violation.

DISTRICT 5

COs Officers Kyle Bader and Brad Bellville were patrolling near Houghton Lake in Roscommon County for fishing activity. The COs observed a group of anglers fishing in a small bay off the lake and watched them catch a few fish. Upon making contact, the anglers told the COs it was free fishing weekend and they didn’t need licenses. The anglers stated, “We know it’s free fishing weekend because we saw it on Facebook.” Unfortunately, they were incorrect. Enforcement action was taken.

CO James Garrett was on patrol by Mack Lake in Oscoda County when he noticed a pontoon boat that appeared to have an expired registration. When the individuals on the boat saw Garrett on shore, they turned and headed back to their cabin at the opposite end of the lake. Garrett was able to locate the vessel and take enforcement action.

CO Ethan Gainforth stopped to check fishing activity on one of the local lakes in Clare County. Soon after arriving, he could hear an outboard motor start and then watched as two men in a small vessel began motoring toward the access site. Gainforth stayed hidden until the anglers maneuvered into the access site. At that time, Gainforth pulled his patrol truck into the access site to meet the anglers. The anglers did not appear to want to be checked as the boat immediately made a hard-right turn at full throttle. Gainforth’s attempts at verbally instructing the anglers to stop were ignored. The outboard stalled due to mechanical problems and Gainforth again instructed the anglers to make their way to the launch and the operator got underway again, while at the same time yelling instructions to his partner to “dump the fish!” Unfortunately for them, the outboard motor stalled a second time and Gainforth instructed them to get into shore and explained the serious consequences of dumping the fish. The wiser of the two anglers heeded the warning and began rowing the boat into shore where they were greeted by Gainforth. A check of their bucket revealed an undersized northern pike and an undersized largemouth bass. Additional marine violations were found . Enforcement action was taken.

DISTRICT 6

CO Mark Siemen responded to several different calls from concerned citizens about fawns that appeared to be abandoned by the mother. He checked the area for dead does and after not finding any, Siemen made contact with the individuals and advised them to leave the fawns alone so that the mother deer can continue to care for them.

During a marine patrol on Whitefish Lake in Montcalm County, CO Mike Haas encountered an angler displaying an expired registration on his watercraft. Haas contacted the angler and discovered that the boat was also missing required safety devices. A citation was issued for the marine safety violations.

CO Mike Haas was performing a patrol through state land in Isabella County when he encountered a large truck driving through the muddy roads. Haas noticed that the truck was not displaying a license plate and initiated a traffic stop. The operator of the truck failed to register the truck, the truck had no plate and no insurance; the driver was also not wearing his seat belt. A citation was issued to address the violations.

CO Mike Haas contacted a family fishing on a lake of the Six Lakes Chain in Montcalm County. The couple stated they were happy to get out for the first time of the year to take advantage of the free fishing weekend. Haas had to break the news to the family that the free fishing weekend was the next weekend. The man on the boat frantically opened his tackle box and produced a stack of previous fishing licenses belonging to him and his wife; he then insisted that he would have bought the licenses if he had known it was not free fishing weekend. The couple was warned for fishing without their licenses, but a citation was issued for failing to register their boat.

DISTRICT 7

CO Chris Holmes and PCO Nick Ingersoll received a complaint of an individual who shot a turkey without a license. After contacting the suspect at his residence, the COs questioned him about the incident. After the COs conducted their investigation, he admitted to shooting the turkey without a license. He admitted it was a mistake and should not have shot the turkey. A warrant was issued by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor.

CO Micah Hintze received a complaint from the RAP hotline of a young swan being shot. Hintze met with the complainant, who explained their neighbor chased the young swan through his property and repeatedly shot the bird with a small caliber rifle. Hintze and CO Cary Foster met with the suspect to discuss the issue. While interviewing the suspect and gathering evidence, the COs uncovered over a dozen marijuana plants the man was growing. The local drug enforcement team was brought in to deal with the grow operation and the COs are addressing the wildlife violations.

While patrolling an inland lake in Cass County, CO Micah Hintze observed a boat approaching the access site with one person aboard. Hintze met with the fisherman at the dock. The fisherman explained he didn’t think he would ever get checked on this lake. Hintze searched the man’s cooler and counted the fish on board proving the man was in possession of more than his allowed daily limit of 25 panfish. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Justin Ulberg investigated a complaint where a witness observed her neighbor shoot a Canada goose out of season. Ulberg contacted the suspect and questioned him about the complaint. The subject stated that he had been having a problem with the geese defecating all over his yard, so he shot at the geese to scare them off. Further investigation revealed that the subject shot five goslings and then buried them in his backyard. The suspect proceeded to dig up the carcasses and gave them to Ulberg. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Greg Patten followed up on a RAP complaint of a person taking and possessing a snapping turtle out of season. One of the complainants reported that a subject was grilling the turtle meat. Patten located the turtle’s shell at a suspect’s residence. The suspect confessed to possessing the turtle. Enforcement action was taken.

DISTRICT 8

CO Mike Drexler was checking anglers on the Huron River and detected the odor of marijuana coming from a fisherman. The subject admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana and, as the CO investigated further, he located an undersized walleye on a stringer not far from the subject. The angler admitted it was his and enforcement action was taken.

COs Katie Stawara and Troy Ludwig performed a joint patrol of the Grand River. The COs contacted numerous anglers including two anglers who did not have their fishing licenses in their possession. A check with dispatch showed that one angler had two outstanding warrants out of Ingham County. The angler with warrants was turned over to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. Warnings were given for the fishing license violations.

COs Nick Wellman and Jeff Goss went to conduct interviews about some possible illegal deer from the last few years. Upon interviewing both subjects, it was found that one deer was killed on a deer farm and claimed as a fair chase buck. The other interview yielded a full confession from the subject who admitted to killing the buck and then purchasing a tag after the fact. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Chris Maher received a RAP complaint of an individual who had a whitetail fawn in captivity. The complainant stated that the suspect has taken in wild animals without a permit multiple times before. Upon investigation, Maher found the suspect had two fawns in her possession and was not licensed to possess them. Maher explained to the suspect that though her intentions may have been good, without proper knowledge and training on how to treat and release wildlife, further injury to the animal can occur. Maher took the fawns to a licensed rehabilitator and enforcement action was taken.

CO Katie Stawara attended a public input meeting about Public Act 288. The meeting was held at the Dewitt Community Center and addressed the use of state forest roads/ORV rules in the southern lower peninsula. Citizens were able to ask questions and provide input to DNR personnel.

DISTRICT 9

CO Jessie Curtis was patrolling through the Lapeer State Game Area when she noticed ORV tracks heading off the road and through the woods. Curtis turned off her patrol truck and listened for the ORVs. As Curtis was parked, the ORVs pulled off the trail exit where she was sitting. The riders of the ORVs had no ORV stickers and weren’t wearing helmets. Enforcement action taken.

CO Jessie Curtis was patrolling in Metamora Township in Lapeer county when she observed a side-by-side driving in the lane with traffic on Pratt Road. The side-by-side also did not have any ORV stickers. Curtis stopped the vehicle and explained that all ORVs unless road legal must be on the right side of the road and must be licensed. The driver received a citation for an unlicensed ORV.

COs Jonathon Kamps and Jessica Curtis patrolled the Holloway Reservoir checking boaters and anglers. At the Holloway Dam while checking anglers, Curtis found a subject that had an undersized walleye in their fish bucket. The walleye was approximately 14 inches. The subject received a citation for the undersized walleye.

While on fisheries patrol in Macomb County, CO Joseph Deppen spoke with CO Kris Kiel about a complaint dealing with persons keeping largemouth bass out of season. Deppen and Kiel went to the location and found anglers along the shoreline. The anglers had two largemouth bass in their bucket. One of the largemouth bass was also undersized. Enforcement action taken.